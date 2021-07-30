fire-fighters-threatened

A 55-year-old man was arrested Friday on the Ionian island of Zakynthos after going to the local fire department on Thursday night and threatening firefighters with a 25-centimeter long hunting knife.

According to local reports, he is known to the authorities from previous incidents.

The firefighters Friday filed a lawsuit, which led to his arrest at a farmhouse in the area of Skopos.

The leadership of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) has already reportedly been informed about the incident, as were Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias.

A senior fire brigade official told local TV that “we kept our composure, things did not get worse; this is the most important thing.”