NEWS

Fire fighters threatened

fire-fighters-threatened

A 55-year-old man was arrested Friday on the Ionian island of Zakynthos after going to the local fire department on Thursday night and threatening firefighters with a 25-centimeter long hunting knife.

According to local reports, he is known to the authorities from previous incidents.

The firefighters Friday filed a lawsuit, which led to his arrest at a farmhouse in the area of Skopos.

The leadership of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) has already reportedly been informed about the incident, as were Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis and Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias.

A senior fire brigade official told local TV that “we kept our composure, things did not get worse; this is the most important thing.”

Crime
READ MORE
hammer-falls-hard-on-greek-mafia-thugs
NEWS

Hammer falls hard on ‘Greek mafia’ thugs

[Intime News]
NEWS

Man hands himself into police after murdering wife

australian-wanted-by-interpol-arrested-in-mykonos
NEWS

Australian wanted by Interpol arrested in Mykonos

man-arrested-in-crete-after-driving-car-at-woman-stabbing-partner
NEWS

Man arrested in Crete after driving car at woman, stabbing partner

[Piraeus Bank]
NEWS

Ink foils attempted ATM robbery

moroccan-arrested-in-thessaloniki-on-suspicion-of-being-isis-member
NEWS

Moroccan arrested in Thessaloniki on suspicion of being ISIS member