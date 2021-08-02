police-uncover-crystal-meth-lab-in-central-athens

Greek police have uncovered a laboratory for synthetic drugs in the Athens neighborhood of Kato Patissia, Kathimerini understands.

In early July, anti-narcotics officers received information on two Iranian suspects who were allegedly “cooking” and distributing crystalline methamphetamine, or shisha as it is better known in the streets of Athens. After raiding their apartment on July 15, officers discovered a lab and large quantities of materials used to make crystal meth. They also confiscated 1.5 kilograms of the powerful drug. The suspects are believed to have smuggled the drug in liquid form from Bulgaria or Turkey.

Police say meth is manufactured by groups of mostly Iranian and Afghan traffickers in labs hidden in apartment buildings in central Athens before it is sold in the streets of the capital.