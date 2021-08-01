NEWS

Free Covid tests to be carried out all through August in Maroussi

free-covid-tests-to-be-carried-out-all-through-august-in-maroussi
[InTime News]

The municipal authority in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi will be conducting free coronavirus tests outside the ISAP railway station on Efterpis Square all through August, it said in an announcement. 

For Monday only, the testing team will be moved to the municipal day center for the elderly (KAPI) due to the heatwave. 

The Municipality of Maroussi, in cooperation with the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), has been providing free Covid tests on a daily basis since May.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[EPA]
NEWS

Cyprus introduces stricter safety measures to curb Covid transmission

[Reuters]
NEWS

Intubations and hospital admissions steadily high

[Stephanie Lecocq/EPA]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 2,845 new cases, 12 deaths

[InTime News]
NEWS

Mitsotakis urges Cretans to vaccinate

aegean-isles-on-shaky-ground-as-covid-cases-rise
NEWS

Aegean isles on shaky ground as Covid cases rise

vaccination-platform-for-12-15-year-olds-opens
NEWS

Vaccination platform for 12-15 year olds opens