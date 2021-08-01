free-covid-tests-to-be-carried-out-all-through-august-in-maroussi

The municipal authority in the northern Athens suburb of Maroussi will be conducting free coronavirus tests outside the ISAP railway station on Efterpis Square all through August, it said in an announcement.

For Monday only, the testing team will be moved to the municipal day center for the elderly (KAPI) due to the heatwave.

The Municipality of Maroussi, in cooperation with the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), has been providing free Covid tests on a daily basis since May.