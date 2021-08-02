man-accused-of-hiding-aunt-s-dead-body-to-collect-pension

Police in northwestern Greece are investigating a 56-year-old man on suspicion of murdering his 69-year-old aunt and hiding her body in the basement of her home so he could collect her pension.

According to reports on Saturday, investigators found the 69-year-old woman’s body hidden away in a carefully sealed trunk in her home in Pogoni, a village in the region of Ioannina.

The discovery was made following a call from the woman’s neighbors, who were concerned for her safety after not seeing her around the neighborhood for several weeks.

Police dispatched to the woman’s home found her 56-year-old nephew in residence who later, under questioning, admitted to hiding his dead aunt in the basement. He reportedly claimed that she died of natural causes sometime in May.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine how the woman died.