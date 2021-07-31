NEWS

Heatwave seen peaking Monday

Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the heatwave that has gripped Greece since last Tuesday and there seems to be no end in sight.

It will almost definitely be the hottest day in the region of Attica, which includes the capital Athens, and while the heat will abate somewhat from Tuesday, temperatures will remain very high until at least the end of the week, meteorologists warn.

Costas Lagouvardos, research director at Athens Observatory and in charge of the meteo.gr website, told Kathimerini that this heatwave will certainly make the top 10 in duration over the past 35 years. Noting that there have been 10 long heatwaves since 1987, he adds that two of them have occurred this year and that they will be getting ever longer and more frequent.

Weather
