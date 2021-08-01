series-of-earthquakes-rattle-greek-islands-close-to-turkey

A 5.4-magnitude tremor occurred early Sunday in the Aegean Sea, near the small Greek island of Nisyros, west of Rhodes, the Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics reports.

The quake’s epicenter was 23 kilometers (14.3 miles) south/southwest of Nisyros, a small island, round in shape, with about a 1,000 inhabitants and an active volcano. The tremor occurred at 7:31 a.m. local time (0431 GMT) at a depth 15.6 kilometers (9.7 miles), the institute reported.

The quake was also felt in the Turkish coastal town of Datca in Mugla province. Turkey’s emergency and disaster authority AFAD said the tremor measured at 5.5 magnitude. Turkish authorities have not reported any damage.

Earlier, late Saturday and early Sunday, there had been two more tremors of magnitudes 4.7 and 4.1, respectively.

Since then, several aftershocks have occurred, including two of 4.4 and 4.3 magnitude, respectively, and three more above 3.0 magnitude. There are no reports of injuries or damage. [AP/Kathimerini]