greece-denies-involvement-in-shooting-incident-at-turkish-border

Greece has strongly denied involvement in an incident where a Turkish civilian was allegedly killed inside Turkish territory by shots fired from within Greece.

There has been no official announcement from Turkey, but Turkish media reported the Greek chargé d’affaires was summoned to the foreign ministry. The media said the summons was linked to shots fired from Greece towards Edirne outskirts which apparently killed a Turkish civilian Saturday evening.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the following statement:

“The (Greek) Chargé d’ Affaires in Ankara, following relevant instructions, responding to an emergency call by which she was summoned earlier today at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, rejected in its entirety the Turkish allegations regarding an alleged incident in Evros.

She pointed out to the Turkish side its obligation to guard its borders and not allow the activity of traffickers and illegal immigration.”

Greek police released its own statement:

“Regarding Turkish media publications reproduced on websites, it is announced that there was no involvement of Greek forces in the alleged incident in Evros.”