investigation-launched-into-death-of-32-year-old-chinese-man

Police in Athens have launched an investigation into the death of a 32-year-old Chinese national who was dropped by an unidentified individual at a private hospital north of the city center in the early hours of Sunday.

The man was pronounced dead of unknown causes on arrival at the Henry Dunant Hospital’s emergency room. The incident was reported to the police, who discovered that the 32-year-old had been briefly reported missing in July.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, authorities had issued an Amber Alert for the man on July 12 but were notified just four days later to take it down, presumably because he had been found.

Police have ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of the 32-year-old’s death, as well as investigating the possibility of foul play.