covid-19-numbers-remain-high-across-the-board

The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases passed 2,000 again on Monday, as hospital admissions and the number of Covid-19 patients needing ventilation continued to rise, even though fatalities eased compared to Sunday but doubled against a week earlier.

According to figures published by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) in its daily bulletin on the pandemic on Monday, eight deaths were reported in the 24-hour period from 3 p.m. on Sunday as opposed to 10 the day before but five a week earlier.

The number of new cases, meanwhile, came to 2,156 from Sunday’s 1,605 (on the basis of fewer tests) but also above last Monday’s 2,070 confirmed infections.

In terms of the pressure on the public health system and the severity of cases, EODY reported 167 hospital admissions on Monday from 163 on Sunday and 158 last Monday, with the number of intubated patients rising to 188 from Sunday’s 176 and last Monday’s 147.

“The state is doing the best it can, but there’s also the issue of personal responsibility and social accountability,” Deputy Minister for Civil Protections Nikos Hardalias said, commenting on the persistently high numbers of new cases.

“Case numbers are very high and there are areas with an extremely high viral load. The answer to all this is abiding by the measures and vaccination. Anything else is just noise,” he added.