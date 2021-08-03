athens-to-become-more-walker-friendly

Under the mantra that “safe and functional sidewalks are not a luxury but a self-evident right” the City of Athens has launched a project to restore and upgrade existing ones as well the creation of new, eco-friendly pavements across the capital budgeted at 24 million euros.

The intervention is part of a series of large-scale projects implemented by the City of Athens under the title “Culture of Everyday Life.”

The project is scheduled to be completed in two years and foresees the creation of 410 new sidewalks, made of modern materials, catering to the needs of pedestrians, including the disabled.

In addition, existing sidewalks will be widened to facilitate the planting of greenery. Moreover, appropriate environmentally friendly materials will be used.