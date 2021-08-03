vaccination-rate-dips-in-tandem-with-holidays

The holiday month of August has brought with it a significant decline in the Covid-19 vaccination rate. Indicatively on Monday, about 45,000 vaccinations were administered nationwide, compared to an average of 60,000 to 70,000 in the previous two weeks.

At the same time, the Health Ministry is launching a vaccination program for hotel employees. The program will seek to make it easier for employees at large hotel units to get their shots.

Depending on the number of staff interested in getting vaccinated, either mobile teams will be sent to inoculate them at their place of work or there will be coordination with vaccination centers so they can get their shots at their convenience.