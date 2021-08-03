NEWS

4.0 magnitude quake jolts Tilos

4-0-magnitude-quake-jolts-tilos
[InTime News]

An earthquake with preliminary magnitude 4.0 struck off the southeastern island of Tilos on Tuesday, Greek authorities said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake occurred at 2.56 a.m. local time, 25 kilometers off the island’s southeast coast and its epicenter was at a depth of 22 kilometers.

A 5.4-magnitude tremor occurred west of Tilos early Sunday. There were no reports of injuries or damage. 

Greece is one of the most earthquake-prone parts of the world. Most cause little damage and fatalities are rare. 

Earthquake
