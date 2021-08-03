NEWS

New gov’t app allows patients to review personal health record

new-gov-t-app-allows-patients-to-review-personal-health-record

The government has unveiled a digital app which will provide patients with access to their personal health and medical record.

The app is called myHealth and was presented by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias at Maximos Mansion on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis said the app will help combat bureaucracy, reduce overprescription and bring down drug spending. He added all necessary steps have been taken to ensure that personal information is protected from misuse, loss and inappropriate access and disclosure.

 

Health Innovation Media
READ MORE
strike-and-protest-planned-on-monday-over-athens-landfill
NEWS

Strike and protest planned on Monday over Athens landfill

[AP]
NEWS

Skeptical doctors face colleagues’ wrath

emergency-plan-activated-for-heatwave
NEWS

Emergency plan activated for heatwave

covid-clinics-reopening-to-cope-with-rising-cases
NEWS

Covid clinics reopening to cope with rising cases

weekend-covid-violations-lead-to-thousands-of-euros-in-fines
NEWS

Weekend Covid violations lead to thousands of euros in fines

commission-approves-extra-100-mln-euros-for-health-system-boost
NEWS

Commission approves extra 100 mln euros for health system boost