new-gov-t-app-allows-patients-to-review-personal-health-record

The government has unveiled a digital app which will provide patients with access to their personal health and medical record.

The app is called myHealth and was presented by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias at Maximos Mansion on Tuesday.

Mitsotakis said the app will help combat bureaucracy, reduce overprescription and bring down drug spending. He added all necessary steps have been taken to ensure that personal information is protected from misuse, loss and inappropriate access and disclosure.