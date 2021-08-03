peloponnese-and-rhodes-struggle-with-fresh-blazes

A blaze that started on Monday in a pine forest near the village of Vassilitsi in the southeastern Peloponnese, reignited on Tuesday, prompting a fresh evacuation of about a dozen houses in the area as a precaution.

According to a tweet from the fire service, the blaze has been brought under partial control.

In the meantime, there are also reports of a wildfire on the other side of the southern Peloponnese, in eastern Mani, where the village of Livadia is also being evacuated.

The southeastern Aegean island of Rhodes is also said to be battling several fires that are thought to stem from a much bigger blaze that started on Sunday afternoon and destroyed an estimated 700 hectares of forestland before it was brought under partial control on Monday.