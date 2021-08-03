5-magnitude-quake-jolts-tilos-in-southeast-aegean

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5 on the Richter scale jolted the island of Tilos on Tuesday afternoon.

The tremor reportedly frightened residents and sent them scurrying into the street, though there are no reports of injuries or damage.

It struck at 3.38 p.m. 23 kilometers off the coast of Tilos, at a depth of 13.4 kilometers, and comes on top of a succession of smaller quakes that have rattled the southeastern Aegean in recent days and kept seismologists on alert.