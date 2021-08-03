NEWS

5-magnitude quake jolts Tilos in southeast Aegean

5-magnitude-quake-jolts-tilos-in-southeast-aegean

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5 on the Richter scale jolted the island of Tilos on Tuesday afternoon.

The tremor reportedly frightened residents and sent them scurrying into the street, though there are no reports of injuries or damage.

It struck at 3.38 p.m. 23 kilometers off the coast of Tilos, at a depth of 13.4 kilometers, and comes on top of a succession of smaller quakes that have rattled the southeastern Aegean in recent days and kept seismologists on alert.

Earthquake
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

4.0 magnitude quake jolts Tilos

series-of-earthquakes-rattle-greek-islands-close-to-turkey
NEWS

Series of earthquakes rattle Greek islands close to Turkey

4-8-magnitude-quake-in-crete-causes-minor-damage-to-buildings
NEWS

4.8-magnitude quake in Crete causes minor damage to buildings

magnitude-4-6-earthquake-rattles-island-of-tilos
NEWS

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles island of Tilos

[InTime News]
NEWS

4.1 magnitude earthquake recorded near Thiva

[Intime News]
NEWS

Thiva tremors keeping scientists on high alert 