Dog killer arrested in Kilkis

In the latest instance of animal abuse, a man accused of shooting and killing a stray dog in Kilkis, northern Greece was located and arrested on Monday, according to reports on Tuesday.

The alleged perpetrator, aged 72, shot the dog three times in a park in the district of Pontoirakleia.

It was not clear why he opened fire on the dog.

Three cartridge cases were collected from the scene of the crime.

During a search of his home, police seized a shotgun, a holster containing 20 shotgun cartridges and a firearms license.

The 72-year-old was scheduled to appear before a prosecutor of the Kilkis Court of First Instance.

