Man shoots wife dead in Sotiritsa taverna

A 54-year-old man was arrested near Larissa in central Greece on Tuesday after fatally shooting his 43-year-old wife.

The incident happened inside a taverna owned by a relative of the shooter in the seaside village of Sotiritsa shortly after 10 a.m.

“She was shot in the chest… as well as in the head by a revolver,” the medical examiner, Roubini Leontari, said in comments to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency from the scene of the crime.

The victim was reportedly employed at the taverna where the shooting took place.

The killer was arrested after he called police to report his crime.

