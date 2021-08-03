More wildfires break out, in Kos and Evia

Two more wildfires broke out in Greece on Tuesday, stretching the fires service’s ability to respond to different fronts in different parts of the country.

The latest blazes are being reported from the eastern Aegean island of Kos and from Evia, near the capital.

In Kos, the fire started in forestland in the area of Agios Vassileios on the island’s northeast, prompting the evacuation of Tsoukalaria.

The fire is close to an important wildlife sanctuary but it is also said to be threatening the Sanctuary of Asclepius, one of the most important centers of healing in ancient Greece.

Evacuations have also been ordered on Evia, as a fire in the area of Limni threatened homes in Restinolakkos and Kokkini, where there are several summer camps hosting children.