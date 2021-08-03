North Athens fire ‘out of control,’ traps residents, responders

An unknown number of residents, firefighters and policemen are reportedly trapped between two fronts of a major wildfire in northern Athens that has already destroyed homes in the suburb of Varibobi and is spreading to Thrakomakedones.

“The blaze is out of control,” Attica’s deputy governor for civil protection, Vassilis Kokkalis, told the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), warning that the fire is spreading and may reach the suburb of Adames.

According to reports, the 100 emergency line has received at least 14 calls by residents asking for help.

“There are too many fronts,” said Kokkalis, adding that strong winds in the area are stoking the blaze and also making it hard for water-dumping aircraft, which will have to land at nightfall.

“It’s a tragedy; the fire has reached Varibobi Square,” Spyros Vrettos, the mayor of Acharnon – to which the suburb belongs – told Kathimerini.