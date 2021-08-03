NEWS

North Athens residents, firefighter hospitalized for smoke inhalation

[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

At least six residents of the northern Athens suburbs affected by a large wildfire and a firefighter had to be taken to hospital after having trouble breathing from the combination or thick smoke and intense heat, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) reported, adding that they are expected to make a full recovery.

Health authorities have dispatched a mobile emergency van and nine ambulances to the vicinity of the blaze to provide assistance if necessary to responders and residents.

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) also said that 14 residents who had called the 100 emergency line for help were safely evacuated from their homes.

In the meantime, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias is expected to brief the public on the ongoing effort to tackle the blaze that broke out in dense forestland in the suburb of Varibobi. His televised address will be from the agency’s Crisis Management Center in Halandri, which Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited earlier in the day.

