six-villages-evacuated-in-evia-as-fire-burns-through-forest

Hundreds of residents and holidaymakers were evacuated from six villages on the island of Evia on Tuesday, as a wildfire raged in the area of Limni, on its western coast.

“We are putting everything into battling the blaze,” Central Greece Regional Governor Fanis Spanos said in an announcement, asking that a state of emergency is declared for Limni.

“Unfortunately, the ecological disaster is already enormous as the fire is reducing a unique virgin pine forest to ashes,” he added.