the-varibobi-fire-damage-in-pictures

The fire tore through the suburb of Varibobi, damaging houses and businesses. [Orestis Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]

Greek authorities began taking stock of the scale of the destruction left behind by a massive wildfire in the northern suburbs of Athens that was still active for a second day on Wednesday though contained to a certain degree.

Thousands of residents and vacationers had to be evacuated in Varibobi, Thrakomakedones, Adames, the Olympic Village and Kryoneri as the blaze swept through dense vegetation, campsites, businesses and homes from midday Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

A fireman douses embers at the Fourth Elementary School of Varibobi in northern Athens, on Wednesday morning. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

A woman talks on her cellphone as she walks away from a burned house in Varibobi. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

A man inspects the damage at an events hall in Varibobi that had been prepared to host a wedding, on Wednesday morning. [SOOC]

A helicopter dumps water onto a section of forestland on the outskirts of Varibobi as efforts continued to contain the blaze to one front from the three it had broken into overnight on Tuesday. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

A firetruck races along a country road through scorched trees and electricity poles in northern Athens early on Wednesday morning. The fire caused blackouts and voltage fluctuations in many parts of Athens on Tuesday. [SOOC]