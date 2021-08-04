The Varibobi fire damage in pictures
Greek authorities began taking stock of the scale of the destruction left behind by a massive wildfire in the northern suburbs of Athens that was still active for a second day on Wednesday though contained to a certain degree.
Thousands of residents and vacationers had to be evacuated in Varibobi, Thrakomakedones, Adames, the Olympic Village and Kryoneri as the blaze swept through dense vegetation, campsites, businesses and homes from midday Tuesday through Wednesday morning.