more-than-200-racing-horses-rescued-from-varibobi-inferno

Riding professionals, residents and volunteers who stepped up from across the Greek capital managed to safely evacuate more than 200 horses, as well as dozens of pets from the northern Athens suburbs hit by the wildfire on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to reports, 253 racing horses, 23 ponies and two donkeys were taken to the Olympic Riding Center in Markopoulo from three riding facilities in Varibobi, of which one was said to be completely destroyed.

There were also scenes of horses running into the streets of the northern Athens suburb in the foothills of Mount Parnitha as stable and paddock doors were opened at farms and private estates to release distressed horses as the flames approached.

In the meantime, dozens of social media users around the Greek capital responded to requests by residents of the affected areas looking for help to transport their pets to safety or be temporarilly fostered.