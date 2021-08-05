cannabis-crops-uncovered-in-southern-greece

A man and a woman were arrested on Wednesday by police drug division officers in the western port city of Patra in southwestern Greece after they found more than 900 cannabis saplings in a plantation in ​​the area of Aigialeia.

According to police, the plantation is situated in a steep wooded ravine.

Both suspects were to appear before a prosecutor of the Aigio Court of First Instance, while another person is also wanted.

In a separate case, police in the town of Messinia in southern Greece found another plantation with 394 cannabis saplings.

Investigations were launched to locate and arrest the growers.

Police officers from the Kalamata Drug Prosecution Department located the plantation with help of aircraft.