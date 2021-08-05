opposition-parties-open-fire-on-the-government

In the wake of the devastating wildfires that have ripped through the country, continuing in several areas, opposition parties were in a critical mood Wednesday regarding the government’s response or lack thereof.

“It is provocative that ministers and the prime minister indulge in self-admiration, that they supposedly had a plan that was implemented,” said a statement by the main opposition.

“Let [Prime Minister Kyriakos] Mitsotakis assume, even for the first time in his political career, the political responsibility toward the citizens who saw their properties and houses reduced to ashes, instead of making completely protected visits at 8 a.m. to avoid meeting them,” leftist SYRIZA added.

The leader of centrist KINAL, Fofi Gennimata, bemoaned that “the civil protection system was tested and once again failed.”

“The government does not have a plan for prevention and immediate response,” she said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by the communist KKE, nationalist Greek Solution and leftist MeRA25.