Drone footage shows extent of Varybobi fire damage

[InTime News]

Drone footage published on Wednesday by a Greek photography and videography team shows the extent of the damage caused by a massive wildfire that tore through parts of northern Athens on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The video by Up Stories, posted on its YouTube channel, comes from Varybobi, the suburb most badly hit by the forest fire that reeled out of control to destroy or damage hundreds of homes, businesses and facilities like summer camps, horse-riding centers and events halls.

Authorities estimate that the fire burned across some 3,000 hectares of land, which also includes large swathes of forest.

The fire was said to have been brought under control by Thursday morning, though aircraft continued to dump water on sections that were still smoking to prevent a flareup.

 

