Winds a mixed blessing that will drive off heat, raise fire risk

The weeklong heatwave that has pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius and triggered dozens of wildfires across the country is expected to start easing on Friday and through the weekend, the national weather service said, also forecasting strong winds.

According to EMY, after another scorcher on Thursday with highs of 40-45 degrees Celsius, the heatwave will start easing from the northwest of Greece, before spreading south and east so that daytime highs drop to 35C and below.

Some thermometers will inch up again on Sunday to a maximum level of 37C, Thursday’s bulletin said, adding that a fresh heatwave is expected to creep back into central and southern Greece on Monday, easing on Thursday.

Friday’s shift is also forecast to bring clouds and scattered storms to northern and western parts, though the rain – which would have been more than welcome to help firefighting efforts – is not seen spreading further over the coming days.

What is of even greater concern to the firefighting effort is the forecast of strong winds, which are seen starting on Friday and persisting through the weekend, raising the risk of new fires in tinder-dry forest and brush land.