NEWS

Potential role of power infrastructure in north Athens fire being investigated

potential-role-of-power-infrastructure-in-north-athens-fire-being-investigated
[InTime News]

An Athens prosecutor on Thursday ordered a preliminary investigation into the cause of the wildfire that ripped through 3,000 hectares in northern Athens on Tuesday and Wednesday, destroying homes, businesses and forestland.

In particular, the probe will focus on the part potentially played by electricity infrastructure in or near the area where the fire began, on the outskirts of the suburb of Varybobi at midday on Tuesday.

 It will seek to ascertain whether there is any truth in rumors that the fire was sparked by an explosion from a faulty electricity transformer, as well as questioning the impact of overground high-voltage pylons and lines in areas like the Varybobi suburban forest. 

It will further investigate reports in the media that firefighting aircraft were unable to operate in certain parts of the area because of the presence of electricity pylons and wires.

Greece’s power grid operator, DEDDIE, has denied reports of a transformer explosion and said, in a statement on Wednesday, that it has no infrastructure within a kilometer of where the fire started.

Several parts of Athens experienced power cuts on Tuesday as a result of the fire.

Fire
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Military to help firefighters on the ground, in the air

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Opposition parties open fire on the government

[InTime News]
NEWS

Drone footage shows extent of Varybobi fire damage

[InTime News]
NEWS

Armed forces to join battle against wildfires

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Mask use urged against Athens smoke

A man watches the fire in the village of Ancient Olympia in Ilia, in the western Peloponnese, on Thursday morning. [InTime News]
NEWS

Peloponnese, Evia fires stoked by fresh conflagrations