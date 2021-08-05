Mini-lockdowns imposed on Zakynthos, Hania to contain virus

The Ionian holiday island of Zakynthos and the region of Hania in Crete have been slapped with restrictions by civil protection authorities that go into effect at 6 a.m. on Friday and will be reviewed on August 13 depending on the course of coronavirus cases.

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection announced on Thursday that public movement in the two regions will be banned between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. except for medical emergencies and work, while music is not allowed at clubs, bars and cafes to prevent over-crowding.

Parties and other gatherings of more than 20 people are also forbidden, both in private and public setting, with the fines for violating this restriction ranging from 50,000 to 200,000 euros.

The decision to impose restrictions at the peak of the holiday and tourism season came on the recommendation of the country’s committee of health experts after both regions were raised to risk category 4 (or red on the country’s Covid tracking map).

According to official figures, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has spiked 69% in Zakynthos and 54% in Hania in the past week.