Probe launched into ‘underperforming’ tax offices

An undisclosed number of employees at a tax office (DOY) in Athens will appear before a disciplinary board at the order of Independent Public Revenue Authority head Giorgos Pitsilis after complaints were filed by members of the public about their alleged failure to perform their duties.

More specifically, the DOY in Holargos, northern Athens was closed to the public on Thursday morning while the phones were not in operation.

According to reports, a wider investigation was also launched to determine if and to what extent there are other such cases of “underperforming” tax offices.