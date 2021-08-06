raft-of-measures-for-fire-victims

Measures to support households and businesses affected by the fires were announced by the government Thursday. These include assistance for households’ basic needs, suspension of tax obligations and property tax exemption.

Indicatively payments of all outstanding, certified and overdue tax liabilities are suspended for businesses and individuals affected for six months. Payment schemes and suspension of insurance contributions are also being introduced for companies located in areas affected by the fires.

Households whose main residence has been affected will be given financial assistance, starting from 600 euros, to cover basic needs. Assistance will also be provided for the restoration of buildings.