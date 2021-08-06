NEWS

More than 600 people evacuated by sea in Evia

A scene from Thursday afternoon in Rovies, northern Evia. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

More than 600 people had to run to the coast and be evacuated by sea in northern Evia on Thursday night as a raging wildfire blocked the road out of the village of Agia Anna, trapping residents and holidaymakers.

Similarly to the blaze in northern Athens, the fire in Evia that started on Tuesday north of the seaside village of Limni has split up into multiple fronts and spread across a large area in the northern part of the island.

Fires have through villages like Kechries, Rovies and Limni to the east, and Agia Anna, Kryoneritis, Milies and Vassilika to the west.

