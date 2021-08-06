NEWS

Turkey expresses support for Greece over fires

[ANA-MPA]

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, to express support amid the ongoing wildfires, it was confirmed on Friday, following reports in the Turkish media.

Greece and Turkey’s top diplomats also reportedly agreed that the two countries would offer each other assistance in battling wildfires that have raged in both in recent days.

At least eight people have been killed in the worst fires Turkey has seen in decades, while in Greece, firefighters are battling three major blazes, in northern Athens, in Evia and in the Peloponnese.

