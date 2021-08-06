NEWS

Section of national highway closed in Peloponnese

section-of-national-highway-closed-in-peloponnese
[InTime News]

Scattered wildfires in different parts of the Peloponnese have prompted the closure of a section of the national highway between Corinth, Tripoli and Kalamata.

Traffic is being diverted to byroads, according to an announcement by the police, as civil protection authorities advise residents and visitors to restrict their movements as many parts of Athens, Evia and the Peloponnese are being slammed by wildfires.

The section of the highway that is closed is between the 199th and 210th kilometer. Traffic headed south to Kalamata on this stretch will be diverted to the Paradisia junction, while northbound traffic to Athens will be directed onto the old national highway.

The worst of the fires in the Peloponnese is in Oichalia in the north of the region of Messinia, where several villages have been evacuated, and in Ilia, where the fire on Thursday came close to the site of Ancient Olympia.

A total of 20 civilians and four fighters have been hospitalized for minor burns or breathing problems from the thick smoke.

