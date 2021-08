Konstantinos Michalos, the president of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), has been found dead at his office at a factory in Kryoneri, northeast of Athens, reports say.

Michalos, 61, was found unconscious by his wife and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of his death was a heart attack.

Kryoneri has been gutted by a large wildfire, prompting evacuations by the authorities.