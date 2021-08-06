NEWS

US embassy issues natural disaster alert

us-embassy-issues-natural-disaster-alert

The US Embassy in Greece has issued a natural disaster alert prompted by fires raging across the country.
 
“US citizens should exercise extreme caution in the affected areas, including in Evia, the area of Ancient Olympia in Ilia, Eastern Mani, Fthiotida, and around Kapandriti and Polydendri in the northern suburbs of Athens,” the embassy said in a statement, adding that civil protection authorities are coordinating evacuations from the affected areas.  

“Wildfires are creating additional disruptions in the wider areas, such as power and/or water outages, poor air quality, and road closures,” it said.

“With most of Greece under extreme or high risk for fire, be aware that new fires may break out anywhere in the country with little to no warning,” it said. 

The embassy advised US citizens living in or traveling near any of the affected areas to follow instructions from local authorities and closely monitor the local media and emergency alerts.  

“Avoid any actions that may cause a fire. Avoid unnecessary travel. Be aware that Greek authorities have prohibited access to forests and forested areas during this time of extreme fire danger,” it said.

