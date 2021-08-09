hospital-workers-union-to-shun-mandatory-vaccines

The Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN) has sent a legal notice to the ministries of Health, Interior, Labor and Finance informing of them of its decision that health workers will abstain from compulsory vaccinations.

It was sent 10 days before the deadline for employees at care homes for the elderly and the disabled to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and 25 days before the corresponding deadline for employees at public hospitals, whose administrations have already been asked to compile lists of vaccinated and unvaccinated personnel.

In its notice, POEDIN argues that ordering staff to present a certificate of vaccination or illness, as defined by the institutional framework, “violates the individual right to data protection and especially sensitive health data of employees.” It added that it violates the constitutional rights of those who choose not to get vaccinated.