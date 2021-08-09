fire-destroys-at-least-two-containers-at-tatoi-former-royal-estate

At least two containers containing valuables at the former royal estate at Tatoi, north of Athens, have been destroyed in the massive wildfire that swept through the area.

The content of the containers is not known. There has been no official statement from the Culture Ministry. According to reports, a number of items were removed to a secure location as the flames approached the site.

The estate, which contains 2,200 hectares of land, 40 listed buildings, the gardens, stables and other structures, was undergoing restoration work set to be completed by 2023. The former summer palace, a popular destination for urban-dwellers seeking to escape the city, had previously been damaged by fires in 1916, 1945 and 1974.