menendez-urges-biden-administration-to-provide-additional-assistance-to-greece

Senator Bob Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has written a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to urge the Department of Defense to provide additional support to Greece in its efforts to confront the devastating fires raging across the country.

“Greece is a close and valued NATO ally. I urge the Administration to take all measures necessary to support the people of Greece in their time of need,” Menendez said in the letter dated August 8, applauding the Department of Defense’s deployment of P8 patrol aircraft to Greece to provide enhanced situational awareness of the fires’ threats to infrastructure and residential areas.

“These efforts have saved lives and I urge the Department to fulfill additional requests for assistance, including the deployment of CH-47 helicopters,” he wrote.