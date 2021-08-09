army-air-force-commander-resigns

Giorgos Koumendakis, Commander of the Hellenic Army Air Force, submitted his resignation on Monday, Greek media reported.

According to the reports, the resignation is linked with the availability of Chinook helicopters in the fire fighting efforts around the country where wildfires have devastated huge swathes of forest.

An official announcement is expected by the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA).

The Army Air Force has 14 Chinook helicopters, just three of which had participated in the fire fighting operations in the previous days, according to information from theDefence Ministry.