armed-robber-charged-after-leaving-baker-with-life-threatening-injuries

A 40-year-old foreign national was formally charged on Monday morning with attempted murder and armed robbery after his arrest on the weekend.

The suspect had entered a bakery in the Athens district of Kolonos on Sunday morning, grabbed the cash register and fled.

The owner of the bakery pursued the perpetrator, who shot him three times with a revolver in the chest and abdomen.

The owner remained in critical condition in hospital on Monday with life-threatening injuries.

The shooter was located soon after by police and threatened officers with his gun, before a chase ensued and he was immobilized.