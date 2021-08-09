NEWS

Armed robber charged after leaving baker with life-threatening injuries



A 40-year-old foreign national was formally charged on Monday morning with attempted murder and armed robbery after his arrest on the weekend.

The suspect had entered a bakery in the Athens district of Kolonos on Sunday morning, grabbed the cash register and fled.

The owner of the bakery pursued the perpetrator, who shot him three times with a revolver in the chest and abdomen.

The owner remained in critical condition in hospital on Monday with life-threatening injuries.

The shooter was located soon after by police and threatened officers with his gun, before a chase ensued and he was immobilized.

