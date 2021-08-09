NEWS

Two volunteer firefighters in critical condition

The two volunteer firefighters aged 55 and 53 who were rushed to the KAT hospital in Athens on Friday remained in critical condition on Monday.

According to a medical announcement, the two men have extensive burns and severe respiratory issues and were on mechanical ventilators in the intensive care unit.

Two other volunteer forest firefighters, 57 and 33, who suffered burns to their upper limbs, were being treated in the Plastic Surgery Burns Unit in stable condition.

Moreover, a 32-year-old Israeli firefighter was admitted earlier in the morning yesterday to the ICU at the Sismanogleio Hospital in Athens with an eyelid injury. He was given first aid and returned to the Afidnes area, where a group of firefighters from Israel is operating.

In addition, a 38-year-old man from Ilia was being treated at a hospital in Patra, western Greece after an object got lodged in his eye as he struggled to put out the fires.

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning in the village of Galatsona, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 9, 2021.
