putin-accepts-greek-request-for-more-fire-fighting-aircraft

Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted on Monday a request by Greece for more fire fighting aircraft to tackle the massive wildfires that have ravaged several areas of the country in recent days.

Moscow will sent two Ilyushin Il-76 water bombers and two Mil Mi-8 helicopters to Greece.

“The response will be immediate,” the Russian embassy in Greece said in a tweet.

The request was made by Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, it added.

Russia has already deployed a Beriev aircraft in Greece which is operating at the ongoing wildfire in Evia.