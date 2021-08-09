NEWS

Putin accepts Greek request for more fire-fighting aircraft

Putin accepts Greek request for more fire-fighting aircraft

Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted on Monday a request by Greece for more fire fighting aircraft to tackle the massive wildfires that have ravaged several areas of the country in recent days.

Moscow will sent two Ilyushin Il-76 water bombers and two Mil Mi-8 helicopters to Greece. 

“The response will be immediate,” the Russian embassy in Greece said in a tweet.

The request was made by Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, it added. 

Russia has already deployed a Beriev aircraft in Greece which is operating at the ongoing wildfire in Evia.

Fire Diplomacy
