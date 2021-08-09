NEWS

Israel to send two firefighting aircraft to Greece

Israel will send additional help to Greece to assist in its fire-fighting efforts in the form of two fire-fighting aircraft, the country’s embassy announced on Monday evening. The aircraft are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

The decision was announced at a telephone call between Iaraeli Premier Naftali Bennett Greece’s Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during which the former expressed solidarity and support for Greece as it faces the raging fires.  

This assistance is in addition to the Israeli firefighters who are already deployed in Greece operating in coordination with the Greek Fire Service. 

Israel is standing at the side of the people of Greece in their time of need.

“This is yet another expression of the friendship between the people of Israel and Greece and the strong cooperation between our two countries. Although the fire warning index in Israel is still high we have no hesitation in extending a helping hand,” said Yossi Amrani, Israeli Ambassador to Greece.

