SYRIZA slams Mitsotakis’ apology over handling of fires

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance party, Greece’s main opposition, called Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ televised address on Greece’s wildfires on Monday evening “provocative” and himself “unrepentant”.

“Mitsotakis only apologized because his communication experts asked him to, but nobody understood why, since he himself doesn’t believe it” the party said, referring to the apology.

“In the midst of a continuing tragedy the premier talked only about himself and his supposed successes, including the pandemic. Nothing was said about the collapse of the so-called executive state in the latest fires,” it added.