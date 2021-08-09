NEWS

SYRIZA slams Mitsotakis’ apology over handling of fires

syriza-slams-mitsotakis-amp-8217-apology-over-handling-of-fires

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance party, Greece’s main opposition, called Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ televised address on Greece’s wildfires on Monday evening “provocative” and himself “unrepentant”. 

“Mitsotakis only apologized because his communication experts asked him to, but nobody understood why, since he himself doesn’t believe it” the party said, referring to the apology.

“In the midst of a continuing tragedy the premier talked only about himself and his supposed successes, including the pandemic. Nothing was said about the collapse of the so-called executive state in the latest fires,” it added.

Politics Fire
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Greek PM apologises over fire-fighting failures

A woman rests on board a ferry at the port of the village of Pefki, as a wildfire burns on the island of Evia, Sunday. [Reuters]
NEWS

Bracing for harder times this month

raft-of-measures-for-fire-victims
NEWS

Raft of measures for fire victims

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Opposition parties open fire on the government

syriza-gov-t-knew-of-deaths-testimonies-indicate
2018 EAST ATTICA FIRES

SYRIZA gov’t knew of deaths, testimonies indicate

only-unaccompanied-children-will-leave-lesvos-says-gov-t-spokesman
NEWS

Only unaccompanied children will leave Lesvos, says gov’t spokesman