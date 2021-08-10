NEWS

Drone footage captures destruction in Tatoi after wildfire

Drone footage released by Kathimerini has caught the aftermath of the devastating wildfires that destroyed the largest part of the former royal estate at Tatoi, north of Athens.

At least five buildings have been destroyed and thousands of hectares of forest land has been reduced to ashes, a visit to the area by Kathimerini reveals.

At the same time, at least two containers containing valuables have been destroyed, though the content of the containers is not known. There has been no official statement from the Culture Ministry. 

The estate, which contains 2,200 hectares of land, 40 listed buildings, the gardens, stables and other structures, was undergoing restoration work set to be completed by 2023. 

