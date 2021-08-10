cabinet-to-announce-relief-measures-fore-fire-victims

Greece’s cabinet is meeting on Tuesday afternoon to decide on the support that will be provided to the victims of the devastating wildfires that have ravaged forests and property in the past nine days and the reconstruction of the burned areas.

The measures will be presented in detail by the competent ministers at 5 p.m,. while Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold a press conference on the fires on Thursday at noon.

A wider meeting was held on Monday with the participation of, among others, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, Environment and Energy Minister Costas Skrekas, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis, Rural Development Minister Spilios Livanos, State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Alternate Finance Minister Theodoros Skylakakis , Deputy Environment Minister Giorgos Amyras, Deputy Minister to the prime minister Theodoros Livanios, and Deputy Minister to the prime minister responsible for the coordination of the government’s work Akis Skertsos.