State will pay for volunteer firefighter’s funeral, ministers say

The funeral of a volunteer firefighter who died in a blaze just north of Athens last week will be paid by the state, the Interior and Finance Ministries announced on Tuesday.

Vasilis Filoras, a 38-year-old drone operator and volunteer firefighter, died after he was hit by a falling electricity pole in Ippokratios Politia.

Interior and Finance Ministers Makis Voridis and Christos Staikouras said it is the “a minimum tribute in recognition of the selflessness and self-sacrifice” of Filoras “who selflessly came to help his fellow citizens, performing his duty.”