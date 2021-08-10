NEWS

State will pay for volunteer firefighter’s funeral, ministers say

state-will-pay-for-volunteer-firefighter-s-funeral-ministers-say
[Intime News]

The funeral of a volunteer firefighter who died in a blaze just north of Athens last week will be paid by the state, the Interior and Finance Ministries announced on Tuesday.

Vasilis Filoras, a 38-year-old drone operator and volunteer firefighter, died after he was hit by a falling electricity pole in Ippokratios Politia.

Interior and Finance Ministers Makis Voridis and Christos Staikouras said it is the “a minimum tribute in recognition of the selflessness and self-sacrifice” of Filoras “who selflessly came to help his fellow citizens, performing his duty.”

Fire Death
READ MORE
[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Man dies in Greek wildfire zone after being hit by falling pylon

apartment-explosion-kills-two-in-patissia
NEWS

Apartment explosion kills two in Patissia

syriza-gov-t-knew-of-deaths-testimonies-indicate
2018 EAST ATTICA FIRES

SYRIZA gov’t knew of deaths, testimonies indicate

3-migrants-die-in-greece-after-fire-in-abandoned-building
NEWS

3 migrants die in Greece after fire in abandoned building

greek-cargo-ship-fire-in-arabian-sea-kills-1-injures-1
NEWS

Greek cargo ship fire in Arabian Sea kills 1, injures 1

michalos-president-of-athens-chamber-of-commerce-and-industry-found-dead
NEWS

Michalos, president of Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, found dead