Tsipras says wildfire disaster a ‘failure of the state’

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said the devastating wildfires that destroyed large forest areas around the country and is still ongoing on the island of Evia was a “failure of the state.”

“The country is experiencing a major disaster. We all owe, and first of all the government, to face the tragedy head on and find its causes,” he said ” he said at a press conference on Tuesday on the wildfires.

He also blasted the government for its handling of the fires, saying it ignored all the warnings and reports about prevention.

“The responsibility of the Mitsotakis government is self-evident and indelible. And it became even bigger with the unacceptable media management of the disaster,” he said and presented his party’s own seven-point plan for reconstruction.