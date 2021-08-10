pm-unveils-suport-measures-for-fire-victims

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has unveiled a raft of measures to compensate and support those affected by the devastating wildfires.

He also announced a program to regenerate the island of Evia, north of Athens, where a massive wildfire was burning for an eight day Tuesday. The program will be overseen by land surveyor engineer Stavros Benos.

The measures include immediate compensation and suspension of financial obligations for all fire victims, restoration projects, and medium- and long-term plans to reconstruct the productive foundations of the island’s economy.

The state will pay up to 150,000 euros to those who lost their houses. Candidates must fill in an application on the arogi.gov.gr platform. Fire victims will also receive 70 percent compensation for their losses.

Those impacted by the fires will be relieved of the ENFIA property tax, as well as social security and tax contributions. The state will also offer subsidies for rent. Farmers impacted by the wildfires will receive 4,000 euros.